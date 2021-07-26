Pratik Gandhi, Deeksha Joshi's Dhunki Clocks 2 Yrs, Duo Commemorates With Maker Anish Shah

Anish Shah's directorial Dhunki clocks in two years today. The film features talented actors from the Gujarati cinema such as Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Sharato Lagu fame actor Deeksha Joshi. Dhunki also starred Vishal Shah and Kaushambi Bhatt in essential roles. As the film completes two years of its release on July 26, its lead actors took to their official Instagram handle and celebrated the release anniversary of the film. Read on to know more.

Pratik Gandhi & Deeksha Joshi's Dhunki completes 2 years of release

On July 26, 2021, Deeksha Joshi, Anish Shah, and Pratik Gandhi took to their Instagram stories to celebrate the second release anniversary of their film. The actors and the director shared the poster of the film and captioned the post with a sweet message. Deeksha wrote, "Two years of this life transforming film" with a smiling face emoticon. She tagged the cast and crew members that were reposted on their respective handles. Gandhi, too, shared the story on his handle and added the film's popular song, Navu Aa Sapnu. Anish also shared the poster and added the title song, Dhunki.

Plot of Dhunki

The popular Gujarati film depicts the journey of Nikunj (portrayed by Gandhi) and Shreya (played by Joshi) who start up their own tiffin business. Set in Gujarat, the film continues as it goes on to depict the struggles of their new business. The film basically depicts a tale of one's passion. Pratik Gandhi's character is fond of cooking, while Deeksha Joshi is shown as an app developer. The duo overcomes their struggles together and their business blooms eventually.

Last year, while speaking exclusively to Republic World, Anish Shah had said, "Dhunki has been seen more on OTT and in the lockdown period, we have received an overwhelming response from the viewers. It has been seen by the audience across India and countries like Spain too from where people have written to us. Celebrating the success of the film makes more sense right now as after a year it is reaching its right audience and being appreciated". The director also opened up on how he decided the concept of the film. Shah added, "We started writing the film as a Mumblecore film back in 2016. It was more about conversations between two friends coming together."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pratik Gandhi gained popularity in the Bollywood industry with Scam 1992. Earlier, he predominantly worked in the Gujarati film industry. The list of popular Pratik Gandhi's Gujarati films includes Bey Yaar, Wrong Side Raju, Tamburo, Love Ni Bhavai, Ventilator, Luv Ni Love Storys among others. He will next be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. He also has Ravan Leela, and Atithi Bhooto Bhava in the pipeline.

