'Prem Kumar' Motion Poster Out Now: All You Need To Know About Santosh Shobhan Starrer

The makers of the film Prem Kumar recently released a brand new motion poster on YouTube. In the motion poster, they revealed the crew of the film. Prem Kumar release date hasn't been revealed yet. Take a look at the Prem Kumar motion poster and know more about the cast here.

A look at Prem Kumar motion poster

The production house Sharanga Entertainments Pvt. Ltd recently dropped the motion poster of Prem Kumar. The poster is orange in colour and has a wedding theme to it. The poster has an illustration of the lead character dressed as a bridegroom. The motion poster first showcases a set of Mangalsutras in his hand. It then shows his outfit as the bridegroom. The poster then pans towards his face where he is seen holding a magnifying glass to look at someone. The cartoon character has a beard and wore a wedding garland on his neck. Take a look at the innovative poster of the upcoming film.

Reactions to the Prem Kumar poster release

Actor and producer Rohith Nara mentioned that the poster looked promising. He wished the writers Abhishek Maharshi and Anirudh Krishnamurthy good luck with the film. He also sent best wishes to the lead actor and the rest of the cast of the movie. Another actor Sai Srujan wrote that the film was going to be a crazy one. He also shared the poster of the film. A Twitter user wrote that the film was going to be about love, lovers and a poor groom. Here are some of the reactions to the still and the motion poster of the film.

Good luck Abhishek Maharshi & Anirudh Krishna Murthy, Poster looks very promising. Looking forward for the film. Best wishes to Santosh Sobhan and the whole team of #PremKumar pic.twitter.com/GNBeAAN07o — Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) June 4, 2021

More about Prem Kumar

Prem Kumar will be directed by Abhishek Maharshi and written by him and Anirudh Krishnamurthy. The film marks Abhishek's debut as a director. It will be produced by P Shiva Prasad. Prem Kumar cast features actors like Santosh Shoban, Rashi Singh, Krishna Chaitanya, Ruchitha Sadineni, Krishna Teja, Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar, Prabhavathi and Madhu. Prem Kumar will be shot by Rampy Nandigam and edited by Garry BH. The music of the film will be directed by Anant Srikar and lyrics are penned by Kittu Vissapragada.

Image: Abhishek Maharshi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.