'Prema Kadanta': Allu Sirish Reveals Title And Official Posters For 'Sirish 6'; Check Out

Allu Sirish delivered what he promised on his birthday. He released not one, but two official posters of his upcoming movie with Anu Emmanuel. A motion poster of the same was also shared on Geetha Arts' YouTube channel, following the release of the two posters.

Allu Sirish shares two official posters for Prema Kadanta

Keeping the tradition of sharing a pre-look poster, Allu Sirish took to his official Twitter account and shared yet a pre-look poster for "Sirish 6" on May 29, 2021. On May 30, 2021, he took to his social media account and revealed that the title of his next film is Prema Kadanta. He also released the new official posters. The title of the film is written partially in English and Telugu.

The first poster shows Anu Emmanuel clicking a cheeky mirror selfie and Allu Sirish is hugging her. In the next poster, the duo is almost in an embrace. A motion poster was also released online. The 30-second teaser featured mellow music and one line from a song.

Allu Sirish's upcoming movie will be directed by Rakesh Sashi who is known for the 2018 film Vijetha. The release date for Prema Kadanta is not yet revealed. Anup Rubens is the movie's music composer. More details such as the movie's plot and additional cast are yet to be announced. According to GA2 Pictures, the movie is a "refreshing take on urban relationships". Colleagues of the actor from the Telugu film industry wished Allu Sirish on his birthday and wished him success for Prema Kadanta.

Thank you my dear RC. You're the bestest cousin. Love you! ❤️🤗 https://t.co/NwJo6iVbNo — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2021

Thank you the wishes, my diet snacks partner! (Our secret is out now :P) 😂❤️🤗 Can't wait to shoot for our film again. https://t.co/2veoHMfYJ6 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2021

A look at Allu Sirish's movies

Prema Kadanta is Allu Sirish's sixth movie since his debut in 2013. The actor returns to the screen after a two-year-long break after his 2019 film ABCD - America Born Confused Desi. He was last seen in the music video for the Hindi song Vilayti Sharaab which has garnered over 103 Million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. It also stars Heli Daruwala alongside Allu Sirish. He has appeared in movies like Gouravam, Kotha Jantha, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam, and 1971: Beyond Borders.

