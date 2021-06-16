'Premam' Director Alphonse Puthren Asks Why Film Shootings Are Still Not Allowed

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren who is known for his Malayalam romantic drama Premam took to his Facebook account to question film shootings. With the lockdown in India, many restrictions have been recently eased and things are becoming accessible. On the other hand, the film industry is yet to be given permission to continue with the shoot. Talking about the same, the filmmaker took to his social media account to express his views. Check it out.

Alphonse Puthren talks about lockdown in India

As the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country, the government decided to impose yet another lockdown in India. After a while, as the cases were going down, some essential jobs were given permission to operate. Taking to his Facebook account, the filmmaker talked about how certain professions are given permission to operate whereas the film industry is still suffering.

He wrote, "Why is film shooting not allowed? If people who sell milk are allowed to work and people who sell food are allowed to work, why are film people not allowed to work? How do we eat food? How do we buy milk? How do we teach our children? How do we buy a pencil box for our children? How do we earn money?”

Further, he talked about how a certain distance has to be maintained even during the shoot. He wrote, "Cinema shooting doesn’t happen like in cinema theatres. Even if we have to shoot a close up or a wide shot we have to stand two meters away or more. So what logic are you telling here? Please think and tell me a solution. Thank you. Alphonse Puthren".

More about Alphonse Puthren's movies

The filmmaker works predominately in the Malayalam film industry. He made his debut with the 2013 movie Neram. After a while, he went on to release the movie Premam in the year 2015. The coming of age romantic movie gained him immense fame and acclaim. The movie features Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Siju Wilson in the lead roles. He had recently announced his third film Paattu and it will star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

