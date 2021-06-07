'Pretty Little Liars Quiz' For Fans On The 11th Anniversary Of The Teen Show; Take Here!

Pretty Little Liars is a teen drama mystery thriller tv show loosely based on the novel series of the same name written by Sara Shepard. The series follows the lives of four girls in school who are no longer in the same group since their leader disappeared. One year later, the estranged friends are reunited as they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure named "A" who threatens to expose their deepest secrets.

The Pretty Little Liars cast includes Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields, Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis, and Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal. The Pretty Little Liars release date was June 8, 2010 marking 11 years of the show, tomorrow. To mark the occasion, here's a quiz for fans to test how well they remember their favourite show:

Pretty Little Liars Quiz

1. Who receives the first ever text from A?

a) Hanna

b) Spencer

c) Aria

d) Emily

2. What was Alison's dad's name?

a) Kenneth

b) Ted

c) Garrett

d) Samuel

3. Who went looking for Alison before the other girls woke up on the night of her disappearance?

a) Aria

b) Emily

c) Hanna

d) Spencer

4. Who was Emily's first kiss with?

a) Hanna

b) Paige

c) Alison

d) Aria

5. What was Emily's boyfriend's name in Season 1?

a) Brad

b) Ben

c) Boyle

d) Barry

6. What is Ali's alias?

a) Miriam Duncan

b) Vivian Darkbloom

c) Sasha Pieterse

d) Sara Shepard

7. Who found and helped Alison when she was buried in the ground?

a) Mrs. Grunwald

b) Jessica Dilaurentis

c) Spencer Hastings

d) Mona Vanderwaal

8. Where did Aria and Ezra meet?

a) A coffee shop

b) A mall

c) A concert

d) A bar

9. What was the date on which Alison disappeared?

a) September 11

b) June 1

c) September 1

d) December 1

10. What are the names of Emily and Alison's twin baby girls?

a) Ava and Caitlin

b) Lily and Grace

c) Maya and Jessica

d) Rose and Milly

Answers to the Pretty Little Liars Quiz

1. c

2. a

3. d

4. c

5. b

6. b

7. a

8. d

9. c

10. b

Image - Pretty Little Liars Instagram

