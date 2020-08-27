Prithviraj Shares A Picture Of His Delicious Meal Prepared By Suchitra Mohanlal; See Here

Singer and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of his scrumptious meal on his social media account. The meal that he shared on Instagram was prepared by Suchitra Mohanlal, his wife. He is a complete fitness freak and his healthy physique and Instagram account is its proof. The actor's fans were more than delighted to see their favourite actor indulge in a hearty meal.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's hearty meal cooked by Suchitra Mohanlal

The delicious meal that Prithviraj Sukumaran indulged in was Sea bass cooked with a little gravy and rice. The actor wrote that the meal was prepared by Suchitra Mohanlal. Along with the picture, the actor shared that the meal was cooked in oriental style and also appreciated the chef's culinary skills. He also wrote that Suchitra Mohanlal's culinary skills were as good as her husband, Mohanlal.

Mohanlal is an Indian producer, who co-founded a production house with his wife Suchitra Mohanlal. Actor Mohanlal has worked for nearly 340 films. Apart from predominantly working in Malayalam films, the actor has also contributed in other regional films. The Kadha actor, on the other hand, is known for his movies Classmates, Vaasthavam, Mozhi and Puthiya Mukham. The actor won several accolades for his performances in these movies. He won the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actor, which made him the youngest recipient of winning an award at the age of 24. Apart from starring in Malayalam films, he is also known for his performances in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a Malayalam films Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film also starred Biju Menon and followed the story of a conflict between an influential hawaldar and a sub-inspector. The actor gained immense popularity for his role in the film, as it went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

The actor is now prepping for his role in an upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. The film is an adaptation of a novel with the same name, written by Benyamin. The latter will be portraying the role of an Indian immigrant worker who works in Saudi Arabia.

