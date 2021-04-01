Prithviraj Announces Teaser Release Date Of His Upcoming Thriller 'Kuruthi'

Prithviraj is all set for his upcoming thriller release, Kuruthi. On March 31, the actor took to his Instagram handle and revealed Kuruthi's teaser release date as April 3, 2021, Saturday at 6 PM IST. Sharing an unseen poster of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran simply captioned his post saying, "#KURUTHI A vow to kill...An oath to protect! à´•àµà´°àµà´¤à´¿ à´•àµŠà´²àµà´²àµà´‚ à´Žà´¨àµà´¨ à´µà´¾à´•àµà´•àµ...à´•à´¾à´•àµà´•àµà´‚ à´Žà´¨àµà´¨ à´ªàµà´°à´¤à´¿à´œàµà´ž! Teaser on 03/04/2021 6PM IST" (The word to kill ... the vow to keep!).

Kuruthi teaser date

As seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post, the superstar shared two posters of the film, one in Malayalam language and another in English. The poster of Kuruthi had "Prithviraj Productions, 'A vow to kill...An oath to protect!' Kuruthi, Teaser 03/04/2021 6PM IST" written on it. The lead star is also seen posing in it.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Prithviraj went gaga over the actor's Instagram post. One of the users commented, "Le prithvi: load kanakkin padangala ketti kidakunne" (Prithvi: Loads of loading pads), while another added, "waiting". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image source - Prithviraj's Instagram post comment section

On Jan 4, 2021, Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle and announced that the shooting for Kuruthi was finally wrapped. The actor shared an action-packed picture, wherein he was seen pointing his gun towards the camera. The poster read as "Shoot completed". Prithviraj also penned a lengthy caption about the film. He wrote:

KURUTHI.

In a career spanning 2 decades and more than a 100 films, Kuruthi has to be one of the most intense, fast paced shooting schedules I have ever been a part of. To make a full length feature film that has songs, thrills, suspense, high risk scenes, choreographed action and chase sequences and stunts in the deep forest...all this in such a short span of time, and yet achieve top quality technical finesse is incredible. Absolute full marks to the crew to have kept pace with this fast yet superbly efficient process. Couldn’t be more proud as a producer with what we’ve made, and couldn’t be happier as an actor to be part of a cast that’s delivered some stellar performances.

Can’t wait for you all to watch this! ðŸ˜Šâ¤ï¸

#Kuruthi Pack up!

Kuruthi plot

Kuruthi cast ensemble has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa among many others. The upcoming thriller film is helmed by Manu Warrier. Kuruthi is slated to release in 2021.

Promo image source - Prithviraj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.