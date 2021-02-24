Prithviraj Calls Mammoottyy 'Mammukka' In Picture, Dulquer Salmaan Comments

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a then and now picture with Mammootty on his official Instagram page. In the first picture, we can see Mammootty and Prithviraj's father Sukumaran who is also a Malayalam actor and producer on the sets of a film with young Mammootty reading the script. The second picture has Prithviraj and Mammootty in a similar pose as the first picture. Prithviraj captioned the picture with "Mammukka."

Prithviraj and Mammootty have shared the screen in the 2015 film Pokkiri Raja. The actors will be sharing the screen for the second time in Hariharan's Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar which is slated to release in August next year. Prithviraj's recent picture seems to be clicked from the sets of the same. Check out Prithviraj's Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Prithviraj's picture

Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan commented on the picture and wrote, "Love this." The actors' fans were also quick to react to the picture and flooded Prithviraj's comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "level item" while another commented "Uff.. mass ka baap." Take a look at the comments below:

This is not the first time Prithviraj has shared a picture of his father Sukumaran. A few days ago, Prithviraj posted a black and white of Prithviraj’s father Sukumaran in the role of “Daredevil Bhaskaran” from the film Valarthu Mrugangal. Sukumaran can be seen sporting a big smile as he tugs on the chin of an actor playing the role of a clown. Sukumaran is looking away from the camera and towards the clown, whose eyes are closed. Prithviraj took pride in sharing the picture of his father at the peak of his career.

Mammootty's films

Mammootty is one of the most popular actors and a superstar in the Malayalam film industry. His last performance as a quick-witted financer in Shylock was loved by the audience. Mammootty is currently filming for Bheeshma Parvam and also has the movies The Priest and One in the pipeline. The actor recently shared a poster of The Priest on Instagram.

Mammootty's photos

Mammootty is quite active on social media and often uploads pictures to the delight of his fans. His recent picture sharing his first look from his next release Bheeshma Parvam garnered a lot of love and wowed the audience. Celebrities like Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Sonal Devraj also commented on his picture. Check out some of Mammoottyy's photos below:

