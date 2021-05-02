Prithviraj Congratulates Pinarayi Vijayan On Kerala Victory; Expresses Post-poll Request

While the Bharatiya Janata Party vs Trinamool Congress face-off dominated the political action over the past few weeks, the battles were fought in three other states and a union territory. One of them was Kerala, where Pinarayi Vijayan emerged victorious for a second consecutive term as the Chief Minister. Congratulations poured in for the leader and one of them was from Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj wishes Pinarayi Vijayan on victory in elections

Addressing Vijayan as 'Honourable Chief Minister’, Prithviraj congratulated the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and all ‘elected representatives’ of the state. The Driving License star went further, expressed hope that the day marked the end of all narratives based on ‘political differences’. The Malayalam star requested that the state machinery and the citizens work together and efficiently in the battle against the ‘turbulent times’ that the world is facing, referring to COVID-19 pandemic.

Among others to express their congratulations to Pinarayi Vijayan included members of the political fraternity like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

LDF retains Kerala

The LDF was leading in 99 seats, much more than the 71-mark needed to form the government. The United Democratic Front of the Congress was leading in just 41 seats at the time of publishing the story. The National Democratic Alliance was unlikely to win a seat, as per the trends.

"The people in Kerala got elected, It's a historic experience. LDF govt is winning for consecutively two terms," Kerala Health Minister and LDF candidate from Mattannur, KK Shailaja said.

She added, "In the last 5 years, LDF is trying to do developmental activity in Kerala. LDF govt has handled the Nipah outbreak and floods in Kerala. We are fighting COVID as well."

"People are looking at it, we are sure people will respond as expected LDF has been given thumping victory, we will do best in future also. Thanks to everybody," the leader said.

The ruling party performed better than 2016, where they had had won 91 seats and the UDF had then won 47 seats.