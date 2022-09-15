Prithviraj-Nayanthara’s 'Gold' Director Apologizes For Delay In Release; 'Nobody Likes...'

Prithviraj and Nayanthara's highly awaited film Gold, which was supposed to release on Onam this year, has been postponed by the makers. Fans are beaming with curiosity to know the updated release date, with one netizen even posting a query on filmmaker Alphonse Puthren's Facebook handle. The director promptly responded to the comment, apologising for the delay and revealing the reason behind the same.

Answering a fan’s question, Alphonse Puthren said, "There is some more work including CG, music colouring, and little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it."

Gold marks Alphonse Puthren's return to the big screen after a gap of seven years, with his last directorial outing being the 2015 film Premam. The blockbuster hit was also remade in Telugu with the same name, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

More on Nayanthara and Prithviraj's work front

Prithviraj has finally wrapped up shooting for his upcoming Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham, which faced postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lead star will be seen stepping into the role of Najeeb, who is an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The film is the adaptation of a novel by the same name and the music has been composed by AR Rahman. Directed by Blessy, the movie also stars Amala Paul in a pivotal role.

Prithviraj is also teaming up with superstar Mohanlal for the sequel of Lucifer. On the other hand, Nayanthara will be seen in director Atlee's upcoming film Jawaan, which is set to hit theatres in June 2023.

