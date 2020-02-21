Prithviraj Comments On His Parents' 'pre-marriage Romance'; Details Inside

Prithviraj has been one of the most prominent figures of the Malayam film industry, who has been in several commercially successful and critically acclaimed flicks. The actor has managed to attract a huge number of fan following who constantly support the star through social media. He recently shared a throwback picture of his parents - his father, the late Sukumaran, and mother Mallika.

Prithviraj's Instagram post for his parents, Sukumaran and Mallika

Prithviraj has been an active user of social media and has gained around 2.2 million followers on his Instagram account. The star has been uploading some exclusive pictures and videos from his personal life that have attracted huge masses to his social media.

Prithviraj took to his Instagram account to share a romantic picture of his parents when the two were not married. The pictures feature Prithviraj’s parents, Sukumaran and Mallika sitting at a shooting location of a movie and they are having a lighthearted chat.

He also had some lighthearted words for his parents and captioned the picture with, “The men have always had to woo the women in our family! ?? Achan n Amma’s pre-marriage romance! Have to say..my old man was quite the looker ?? @sukumaranmallika you’re still gorgeous ??”.

Prithviraj's upcoming film

On the professional end, Prithviraj is currently prepping up for his upcoming film, Ayyappan which is a Malayalam history-drama. The film is directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan and is going to be produced by August Cinemas Pvt.Ltd. The fans have been waiting for the Lucifer star's upcoming film that is slated to hit the cinemas on Mar 12, 2020.

