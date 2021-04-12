Prithviraj Receives Personalised Rajasthan Royals Hamper & Jersey From Sanju Samson

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to share pictures of the goodies he received from cricketer Sanju Samson. In the picture posted, the actor has showcased the two Rajasthan Royals jerseys that have been sent to his residence, with his and his daughter Ally’s name printed on them. The actor has also extended his support for the team with a caption as IPL 2021 kicked off recently. Prithviraj’s fans have flooded the comments section with delightful messages as they seem to love the official goodies.

Prithviraj receives a hamper from Sanju Samson

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share pictures of a few goodies and merchandises he received from the Rajasthan Royals IPL team. In the picture posted, the actor has placed two different jerseys on the table, one of which has been made in a small size. The original jerseys have the names ‘Prithvi’ and ‘Ally’ printed on them as they have been specially curated for the actor and his daughter.

The package has also been topped up with a few luxurious goodies including scented candles, among other items. A personalized note can also be spotted in the picture which has been written by Rajasthan Royals batsman and captain, Sanju Samson. He has also sent a similar package to a series of other Mollywood celebrities including actor Tovino Thomas.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has wished the Rajasthan Royals team luck and has also spoken highly of Sanju Samson. He has mentioned that the cricketer’s position as a captain is a huge source of pride and happiness for a lot of people in the south. He has specified that he will be cheering for Rajasthan Royals and Sanju Samson, along with his daughter Ally. Have a look at the picture posted on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram handle.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the personalized IPL 2021 kit. A few people have also used a series of heartfelt emoticons to express their thoughts on the Rajasthan Royals jersey. Have a look at some of the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sanju Samson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.