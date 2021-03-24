Prithviraj Shares A Glimpse Of Who He Feels Is 'one Of The World's Finest Actors'

As actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Barroz, he recently shared a photo of the director of the film who will be making his directorial debut with this film. The actor beautifully introduced the director of the film through his social media post and even added words of praises for him.

Prithviraj with the debutant director of his upcoming movie Barroz

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this adorable photo of himself along with the Barroz director and one of the legendary actors from the Malayalam movie industry, Mohanlal. In the photo, actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal can be seen at the pooja ceremony of their film where the former can be seen adorably sporting a smile towards Mohanlal. Prithviraj was seen wearing a black coloured shirt, while Mohanlal was seen wearing a white shirt while other people who were present for the pooja were seen in the background.

In the caption, he stated that he was with the debutant director of the film, Mohanlal, who happened to be one of the world’s finest actors. The moment fans came across this amazing photo with two of the prolific actors from the Malayam film industry, they dropped in comments about how they loved their combination. Many of the fans even expressed their excitement for their upcoming movie and swamped the comment section with heart and fire symbols. Many of the fans also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict that they were amazed to know about their upcoming movie together. Take a look at how fans reacted to Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s photo on Instagram.





Barroz cast, plot and more

The movie will be a 3D fantasy movie for children directed by Mohanlal. He will also be seen in the lead role of Barroz in the film. Apart from him, other actors from the movie are namely Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Pratap Pothen, Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo. The movie will revolve around the story of Barroz who will be protecting a treasure for 400 years and has to safely give it to one of the descendants of D’ Gama. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, the movie is expected to release in 2022.

Mohanlal’s movies

Some of the iconic Mohanlal’s movies are namely Sindoora Sandhyakku Mounam, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Kaliyil Alpam Karyam, Ezhu Muthal Onpathu Vare, T. P. Balagopalan M.A., Kireedam, Bharatham, Guru, Vanaprastham, Velipadinte Pusthakam and several others.

