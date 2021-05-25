Prithviraj Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Producer Perumbavoor

Film producer Anthony Perumbavoor rings in his 52nd birthday on May 25. He has been receiving birthday wishes from several people from the film fraternity. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Instagram to pen a simple yet heartfelt note for Anthony Perumbavoor.

Prithviraj’s birthday wish for Anthony Perumbavoor

The Nandanam actor shared a photo of him with the producer wherein both are all smiles for the camera. Prithviraj is wearing a black sweatshirt whereas Anthony Perumbavoor is donning a grey Tshirt in the picture. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday producer”.

As soon as Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to express their admiration by commenting on it. Many have used the red heart emojis and heart-eye emoticons to comment on the picture. See their reactions below.

Image: @therealprithvi Instagram

Prithviraj and Anthony Perumbavoor have worked together on the former’s directorial debut titled Lucifer. This action film was bankrolled by the producer and went on to become a huge commercial success. The ensemble cast of the film includes Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nyla Usha.

More about Anthony Perumbavoor

Before he ventured into producing films, Anthony has started in films wherein he played small roles. He founded Aashirvad Cinemas in 2000 that has produced over 30 movies so far. He is also the president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala.

Anthony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal

This producer-actor duo has worked together to make some of the most popular Malayalam movies of all time. Some of their notable projects include Narasimham, Ravanaprabhu, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded and Drishyam. They have also collaborated on Mohanlal’s directorial debut film titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The cast of the movie also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega and Rafael Amargo. The movie is expected to release next year.

More about Prithviraj’s latest movie

The 38-year-old actor is next going to be seen in the socio-political thriller film Kuruthi. It is directed by Manju Warrier and stars Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa as well. The film is expected to release in May but is pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Prithviraj took to his Instagram earlier this month to reveal that the post-production of this movie was entirely done online. He also wrote, “The entire post production apart from the final Atmos mix of the film took less than a month”.

Image: @therealprithvi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.