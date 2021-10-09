Prithviraj Shares Update On Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold'; Calls It A 'fun Thriller'

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, titled Bhramam, recently released on Amazon Prime Video, has commenced shooting for Alphonse Puthren's Gold. The actor will be seen alongside Nayanthara in the 'fun breezy entertainer', helmed by the Premam director. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about donning a 'refreshing' role in the film, which, apart from the leading duo, has an ensemble cast of almost 50 actors.

Apart from hailing Gold as a 'fun thriller film', which will be 'very much in the Neram space', he also shed light on the Hindi remake of his 2019 hit film, Driving Licence, which will be bankrolled by him. The actor, who recently starred in the crime thriller Bhramam, alongside Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles, will also be seen in Jana Gana Mana, L2: Empuraan, Vilayath Bhudha, and more.

Prithviraj opens up about Gold

Apart from helming the lead role, the actor, who's currently on the film's sets, will also be co-producing it. Iterating that it will be one of the 'fun entertainers' that Alphonse is known for, he stated how he got a rare chance of being a part of 'this crazy fun thing'. Starting from Nayanthara, the film has a list of 47 other names that onboard the project, which is touted to be somewhat like the director's 2013 Indian black comedy thriller, Neram.

Spilling beans on the Hindi remake of his 2019 comedy-drama film, Driving License, in which he starred alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu, the actor revealed that he is associated with the film as a producer. Without divulging many details, he also revealed that Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake may also be in the works, with John Abraham in the lead. The 2020 action thriller starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, with Sachy being onboard as the writer and director.

More about Prithviraj's Bhramam

His latest release, Bhramam, centres on a pianist, who pretends to be blind in order to explore more in music. After falling for an independent girl, his life topples upside down when he witnesses the murder of a former film star, an incident he cannot open up about. His lie makes him fall into a lot of trouble later.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PRITHVIOFFICIAL)