Prithviraj Shares Update On 'Lucifer 2', Hopes To Take Mohanlal-starrer On Floors By 2022

Touted as one of the most sought after actors of the South film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran tried his hands at directing a couple of years back. Hitting a home run on his directorial debut venture, the 38-year-old's 2019 action-drama flick Lucifer starring veteran actor Mohanlal went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. In hopes of reviving the magic once again, the director-actor duo was in talks to start with the sequel of the blockbuster.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Lucifer 2

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj shared an update on the highly anticipated Lucifer 2. The director revealed that the filming of the sequel would have already started or even finished if not for the prevailing conditions of the COVID-19. He further stated that the movie required travelling and the world to open up back to normal in order to start the production. Currently busy working on Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, Prhtiviraj hoped that the situation turns back to normal by the time he finishes this project.

Hinting at a possible time when he would be behind the lens to start the production of Lucifer 2, Prithviraj stated that he hopes to start filming by mid next year. In the interview, he also talked about veteran actor Mohanlal, with whom he has frequently collaborated. Looking up to Mohanlal, the actor stated that it is a 'wonderful' opportunity to work with a legend like him.

For the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran has directed the 61-year-old in Lucifer as well as Bro Daddy. Meanwhile, Mohanlal roped in the young actor to play a pivotal role in his upcoming directorial debut film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

More on Prithviraj Sukumaran

With an impressive track record in the Malayalam film industry, the National award-winning actor is counted amongst the most prominent figures. Some of his best works include Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Amar Akbar Anthony, Picket 43, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and more. He also has several movies lined up for a release in the upcoming years namely Jana Gana Mana, L2: Empuraan, Vilayath Bhudha and more.

He was last seen in the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun titled Bhramam. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

Image: Facebook/@prithvirajsukumaran