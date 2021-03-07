Prithviraj Sukamaran, Brother Indrajith Sukumaran's Pics Scream Sibling Love, Take A Look!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his brother Indrajith Sukumaran have different careers in the industry and have each done a variety of roles but instead of a rivalry there is only love between the two brothers. The brothers often turn up on each others’ Instagram and have only words of support and encouragement for one another. They are often seen hyping the other up and praising each others’ work on social media and also provide sneakpeeks into intimate family get-togethers. Every year on birthdays, the two brothers do not fail to bestow love and affection on the other.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Had A Conflict With His Own Family

Photos that speak volumes

Indrajith Sukumaran had posted a sweet and intimate message for his brother on his birthday. The actor wished him a happy birthday while calling him by his pet name ‘Raju’. Indrajith had said in an interview that no matter what the world perceived Prithviraj Sukumaran as his brother would always be ‘Raju’ to him. In the picture that Indrajith posted the two brothers can be seen sporting traditional attires while standing with their hands around each other. While Prithviraj Sukumaran is sporting a blue indo-western waistcoat, Indrajith is wearing a beige buttoned-down kurta.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Aced The Role Of A No Good Criminal

Sometime ago Prithviraj Sukumaran had taken to Instagram to wish his brother on his 41st birthday. He posted a major throwback picture of his brother with himself. The monochromatic black and white picture showcased the brothers flaunting bald heads and huge and happy smiles. Indrajith Sukumaran had his arms lovingly wrapped around his younger brother in the picture that Prithviraj Sukumaran had captioned with a simple, “Happy Birthday Chetan”. Chetan means elder brother in Malayalam.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates Two Years Of His Movie '9'; Fans Call It 'underrated'

Back in December, Prithviraj Sukumaran used Instagram to greet his brother and sister-in-law on their wedding anniversary. Prithviraj can be seen in the photo with his wife, brother, and sister-in-law. “Happy anniversary to you both and happy birthday Anu @poornimaindrajithofficial @indrajith s,” he stated in the caption. His sister-in- law's birthday was celebrated on that day as well. All four people in the photo are dressed in black and seem to be attending a colour-themed party. Indrajith has his hand behind his wife and sister-in-law, who is leaning onto him. As they posed for the picture, all four had big smiles on their faces.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Heartfelt Wishes For 'big Brother' Murali Gopy; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.