Prithviraj Sukumaran Accepts Impersonator's Apology, Says, 'It's Alright'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known to be among the active film celebrities on social media, who frequently keeps his fans posted on what he’s up to. However, he had recently pointed out at an imposter who was pretending to be him on Clubhouse. The actor posted a picture of the fake account on Clubhouse app and also shared the real identity of the person who was impersonating him. Prithviraj has now posted a long message for that individual, where he has elaborated with a tone of forgiveness on how it could have yielded negative consequences.

Prithviraj’s message to his impersonator

The actor had recently revealed the identity of the impersonator as Sooraj Nair, posting a picture of his Instagram account. In a new post, Prithviraj Sukumaran appears to have accepted his apology, as he began his message by writing “Dear Sooraj, It’s alright”. However, he continued by telling him that his actions could have resulted in “serious repercussions”, adding that over 2500 had been listening to Sooraj on Clubhouse, with many of them believing it was Prithviraj operating the account. The actor also revealed that he had received many calls from people within and outside the industry regarding the same, which prompted him to “put an immediate stop to it”.

While he sharply addressed the issue, Prithviraj made sure to state that he was “glad” that Sooraj had realised his mistake, and acknowledged that he was simply doing mimicry. He then went on to pen a few words of motivation for him, wishing him luck for his career ahead and asking him to “dream big” and “work hard”. The actor ended his note by speaking against online abuse, which reads, “To all my well wishers and others, I DO NOT condone online abuse. So please stop it. And once again..I’M NOT ON CLUBHOUSE”.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has starred in various hit Malayalam films in the last few years. Some of the popular ones include Driving License, Brother's Day, Lucifer, Ranam and many more. He also has quite a few upcoming films under his belt. These include Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Kuruthi, Aadujeevitham among others.

IMAGE: PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM

