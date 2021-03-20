Prithviraj Sukumaran Adorably Bonds With His Daughter Over A Cereal Box Game

Prithviraj Sukumaran was clicked candidly by his wife as he was spending some quality time with his daughter. The picture shared by Supriya Menon was reshared by the actor as he too found the picture to be quite adorable. Prithviraj was seen laying down as he read from a cereal box and thus helped his daughter by finding some hidden words.

Prithviraj Sukumaran adorably bonds with his daughter

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his daughter were clicked together in a candid moment where the father and daughter were in the midst of a cereal game. The duo was trying to find hidden words on a cereal box and thus were having a great time in doing so. They both were seen smiling in the picture shared by Supriya and thus fans found it to be very adorable. They wrote in the comments on the amazing bond Prithviraj shares with his daughter and thus marvelled at the amazing candid.

Prithviraj Sukumaran too reshared the same image uploaded by his wife and didn't caption the image. The actor simply shared the picture and fans seemed adored by the amazing picture posted by the actor. In the past as well, the actor has shared some pictures with his daughter which the fans have adored. They have praised the amazing bond he shares with his daughter and has thus been praised for the amazing pictures that he shares on social media. There have been a number of pictures where the father-daughter duo has been clicked candidly caught in a moment. Be it a day on the beach or Prithviraj trying to put his phone down as he plays with his daughter, there have been numerous pictures shared by the actor where he can be seen caught up in the moment with his daughter. Fans have showered these images with tremendous love.

Besides that, the actor is known to share pictures related to his workout and fitness. The actor has been a devoted fitness enthusiast and often documents his progress through his posts on social media. Fans often draw inspiration from these posts and praise the actor for his dedication and discipline.

