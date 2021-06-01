Prithviraj Sukumaran Alerts Fans Of Fake Accounts Made To Impersonate Him On Clubhouse

Clubhouse is a voice-based social networking platform that has seen a sudden rise in its popularity amongst social media users recently. With more and more people joining the platform, the creation of several fake accounts using the name of celebrities, and pretending to be them, has begun as well. Addressing the handles impersonating him on Clubhouse, actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to say that doing so was ‘not cool.’ Soon after, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was also seen clearing the air about the fake accounts being made to impersonate him on Clubhouse.

Is Prithviraj Sukumaran on Clubhouse?

On May 31, 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to clarify that he had not joined the new voice based-networking app. He reshared a story that had already been posted on the official Instagram page of his team - @poffactio. Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Instagram story consists of a few screenshots of some of the fake Clubhouse accounts that have been made by the impersonators. A massive sticker that said ‘FAKE’ in the red colour had been placed on the image over the screenshots to make it more evident.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's team addresses the fake accounts

On the story posted, Prithviraj’s team also wrote in large black letters, “@therealprithvi is not on #Clubhouse!” In the post shared on the feed of his team’s handle, the caption clearly stated that the accounts made using Prithviraj’s name which can be seen in the photo, are fake. “Prithviraj Sukumaran @therealprithvi is not on Clubhouse platform,” it read. To make it clearer, the actor’s team also added the hashtag, ‘#Alert.’

Dulquer Salmaan’s clarifications

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram and Twitter followers were also informed of the actor’s absence on Clubhouse, on the same day. He took to the social media platforms to make the announcement saying it was ‘not cool.’ While making it evident that he was not on the app, he also politely requested people to not impersonate him online. Just like Prithviraj Sukumaran, even Dulquer shared screenshots of the fake Clubhouse accounts while stating that those were not his. Several fans of the actor reached out with support in response to his clarification as well.

So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool ! pic.twitter.com/kiKBAfWlCf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 31, 2021

