Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces 'Brahmam' Wrap; Shares Stunning Visual

South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to announce that the shooting schedule of his next film, Brahmam, had come to an end. He shared a snap from the sets of the film, highlighting the beautiful shot and the setup. Through the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran also indicated that he is heavily impressed by this setup and the way it has been put together for an important scene. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for the team while mentioning that they have been waiting for the film to release.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Brahmam shoot finished

South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He shared a picture from the sets of his film Brahmam which had been in the production stage for the last few days. In the picture shared, Prithviraj can be seen sitting next to a piano while being engaged in playing it. He is seen dressed in a simple T-shirt which appears to be peach in colour due to the strong gaze falling into the room.

The room has a rustic effect and gives the impression of an old gothic house. The chandelier and the coloured glass windows add to the theme, giving the room a mysterious and intriguing look. A bunch of photo frames have been put on the huge worn-out wall and the soft coloured sunlight highlights the beauty of the room effortlessly. The furniture also adds an artistic touch to the room and has been topped up with artistic cushions. The picture showcases the beauty of the scene and has already been leaving the people hungry for more.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has mentioned that the Brahmam team has packed up since the schedule has come to an end. He has also mentioned that it has been a pleasure for him to work with director Ravi K Chandran since he has a distinct way of working. He has also mentioned that the picture is a screengrab from one of the stunning shots of the film and the actor seems to be quite impressed with the piece.

In the comments section for the post, a bunch of people have enquired about Brahmam and its possible release date. Some people have used encouraging messages for the actor while others have used a series of emoticons. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

