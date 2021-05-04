Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces 'Kuruthi' Is Ready, Fans Say 'they Can't Wait For It'

On Monday evening, south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, took to his social media platform to share a piece of good news with his fans online. The actor’s highly-anticipated upcoming film, Kuruthi has now completed its post-production and editing stage. As per the post, shared by Prithiviraj, it is clear that the makers of Kuruthi are now gearing up for the release of the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi is ready

Taking to Instagram, the Lucifer star shared a picture of himself alongside the makers of the film at what appears to be a private theatre room. An elated Prithviraj wrote mentions “Done” in his caption which indicates the completion of its editing process. Adding further, the star enunciated, “I’m so proud of this one! #KURUTHI. A vow to kill...An oath to protect!”. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a casual striped shirt which is paired with black trousers. Check out the post shared by him below:

Upon seeing the post, fans of Prithiviraj Sukumaran couldn’t control their excitement. While some said they are eagerly waiting for Kuruthi’s theatrical release, many flooded the post with red heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the recent update of the film:

In another similar post, the South actor shared a still from the editing room of the film. Fans can see a dark room only lit by the light of the screen while a crew member is editing the film. Have a look at the post here:

It was during the auspicious occasion of Vishu, when Prithviraj released the poster of the film. The upcoming Malayalam flick is touted to be a socio-political thriller that will mark the debut of Manu Warrier as a director. In the Kuruthi poster, Sukumaran can be seen standing in the background glaring at the camera with a lit torch in his hand. Other cast members appear in the foreground of the photo with Roshan Mathew in the center. The cast appears wounded, angry, and ready to attack. The poster bears the words "A vow to kill... an oath to protect" giving a glimpse into the movie's action-packed storyline. Here’s a look at Kuruthi’s poster:

(Promo Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.