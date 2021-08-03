Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces 'Kuruthi' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster

South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his official Instagram handle and announced that his upcoming highly-awaited film, Kuruthi trailer will be releasing on August 11, 2021. Sharing the news, he unveiled a new poster of the film. The teaser of the film received a massive response and fans are all set to watch the trailer tomorrow.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi trailer release date unveiled

In the new poster, Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen posing with his co-actors- Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu. The actors can be seen flashing intense looks while posing for the camera. The poster also reveals the Kuruthi trailer release date, i.e. August 4, 2021. As for the caption, Sukumaran wrote, "Everyone has a story to tell and a decision to make. Meet them in #KuruthiTrailer, out tomorrow! Watch '#KuruthiOnPrime', Aug 11. @primevideoin."

As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement in the comments section. A fan commented, "Waiting" with a red heart, while another one wrote, "Best wishes" with a hugging face emoticon. An Instagram chipped in, "Awaiting.. Will definitely watch", while another one added, "Waiting another magic! @therealprithvi."

Helmed by Manu Warrier, the film stars Sukumaran in the lead role. The Malayalam thriller flick is penned by Anish Pallyal and bankrolled by Supriya Menon under Prithviraj Productions. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. Kuruthi will be premiering on the online streaming site, Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Onam on August 11, 2021. The film is said to be a thriller drama.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sukumaran was last seen in Cold Case that was released on June 20, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Tanu Balak and penned by Sreenath V. Nath, the film also starred Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anand and Rajesh Hebbar in essential roles. Sukumaran is currently busy filming for his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy, in Hyderabad. The film went on floors on July 15, 2021.

IMAGE: PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN INSTAGRAM

