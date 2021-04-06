Prithviraj Sukumaran Casts Vote Early In The Morning; Encourages Fans To 'make It Count'

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to encourage his fans to cast their vote as the Kerala Assembly polls are being held on April 6, 2021. He posted a picture of himself with an inked finger indicating that he stepped out of the house early in the morning to make sure he was to cast his vote without any troubles. Through the caption for the post, Prithviraj also asked his fans to make each vote count as it is an important day for democracy. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and sweet emoticons.

Prithviraj sets out to vote

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently updated his fans on what he has been up to lately. He posted a picture of his inked finger, indicating that he stepped out of the house to cast his vote early in the morning. The actor is seen sitting in his house in the picture, while the seaside view from his window rests in the background. He is also seen wearing a vintage wristwatch which stands out in the picture.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has encouraged his fans to get out and vote as it is important to exercise one’s democratic rights. He has asked the people to make every vote count in this election. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have hailed Prithviraj’s responsible behaviour. A few people have complimented the actor through a set of emoticons while others have dropped encouraging messages. Have a look.

Kerala’s 15th legislative assembly election falls on April 6, 2021, and people around the country have been encouraging Keralite to set out and cast their vote. Most experts believe that the main competitors in 2021 are United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front as they have been ruling over the state for years. The state has 140 seats and a party is expected to secure more than 71 seats to win the election. The results of this assembly election will be declared on May 2.

