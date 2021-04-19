Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates 168 Years Of Indian Railways, Calls It A 'Lifeline'

April 16, 2021, marked the 168th birthday of Indian Railways. On this day in 1853, India, as well as Asia, got their first passenger train and today, the Indian railway is the fourth-largest railway network. Malayalam cinema fame, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to celebrate 168 years of Indian Railways. He referred to the Indian Railway as ‘The lifeline of the nation.’

Prithviraj celebrates 168 years of Indian Railways -

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a note that read, “The journey that started with 34 Kms from Boribunder in 1853 has now increased to approximately 68,000 km, of which 71% routes electrified. Indian Railways has slowly but surely become the lifeline of the country. From the steam era to indigenously built train sets, Indian Railways have witnessed a dynamic change in technology. Nevertheless of speeds and distances, the safety of the passengers have not been compromised in Indian Railways. It proudly holds a safety record of no loss of life in train accidents since last 2 years. Happy Birthday Indian Railways, Lifeline of the nation.” In his caption, he wrote, “168 yrs! Happy birthday Indian Railways! The lifeline of the nation. @karunakaran_deepu.” Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post below.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming films -

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will soon be seen in the upcoming film Kuruthi. It is a Malayalam language socio-political thriller film directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role along with Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa in supporting roles. The film is produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

The release date of the film has been awaited and will be announced at 6 PM on April 16. On April 15, sharing a poster of the film that features Prithviraj and Shine Tom Chacko on Instagram, Prithviraj wrote, “#KURUTHI Release date announcement. Tomorrow 6 pm IST! Stay tuned”

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the upcoming film Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham. The fantasy adventure film directed by Mohanlal stars Mohanlal in the title role, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo. The movie is slated to release in 2022.

(Promo Image source: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram)