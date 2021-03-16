Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Being A Part Of The 'Barroz' Cast, Shares An Update

South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to share details on a new film named Barroz which is currently in the pre-production stage. The actor has shared a picture of the script that he has been reading, indicating that he will be doing the film in the near future. The actor has also conveyed through the caption that Mohanlal will be closely associated with the film Barroz. Prithviraj’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving his enthusiasm and hardworking attitude.

Prithviraj Sukumaran announces new film

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. The actor posted a picture from his current location and announced that he has been busy reading a new script which looks interesting and good. In the picture shared, Prithviraj Sukumaran is settled in the living room while he is holding up a confidential copy of the Barroz script. The piece of paper mentions that the script is a supervisor’s copy and also mentions the word ‘confidential’ in a handwritten format. His nickname ‘Raju’ has also been mentioned on the cover. The background of the picture shows a posh statue in some dim lighting, indicating that he has been chilling and working at home.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has indicated that he has been loving the script of Barroz so far. He has put up a simple hashtag to keep the fans guessing and has also added a heart emoticon to express his thoughts better. He has also mentioned Antony Perumbavoor in the caption, indicating that the film will be produced under his banner. Mohanlal is expected to play a lead role in this film which will be directed by Jijo Punnoose. Prithviraj’s role in the film is yet to be made official by the makers. Have a look at the picture on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Workout Video On Instagram; Deadlifts 140 Kgs At Ease

Also read When Prithviraj Sukumaran Posted Pictures Featuring Mammootty And Mohanlal; Take A Look

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of Pritviraj’s dedication and his drive to create more with time. A few people have also used heartfelt emoticons to express their thought. Have a look.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares 'customary Selfie From Home Gym', Says 'it's Been A While'

Also read Prithviraj Teases About 'Lucifer 2'; Murali Gopy Comments 'Near... To The Farthest'

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.