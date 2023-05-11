Prithviraj Sukumaran Dismisses Rumours Of Being Fined Rs 25 Crore By ED

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to clear the air around the recent rumours surrounding him. Prithviraj’s reaction comes after a YouTube channel reported that he was fined Rs. 25 crores for receiving foreign funding in order to create "propaganda" films. In his reaction, he refuted the claim and announced legal action against the YouTube channel.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and made a statement. He criticised the news channel by stating, “I usually tend to ignore these because terms like “ethical journalism” are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of ‘news’”. He further said that he intends to carry out the legal battle, and revealed that he would be filing ‘civil and criminal defamation charges’. He concluded the statement by denying the claim that he was ever fined any money. Check out the post below.

It was reported in several media reports that five producers from the Malayalam film industry were under investigation by the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The report further stated that one of the five people was fined Rs. 25 crore for receiving illegal foreign funding in order to make propaganda films. The channel had reported that Prithviraj was the person in question, as the initial report had suggested that the producer being fined Rs. 25 crores was also an actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham

The Malayalam star’s latest effort is Aadujeevitham. The trailer for it came out last month. It was not intended to be released online as it was compiled for a number of film festivals. Subsequently, several scenes of the film were leaked, and the trailer was released as well. Taking to Instagram while sharing the trailer, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see”.

Since the film is unfinished, not much is known about it. The release date of the film is still under wraps. However, the trailer showcases stunning visuals from a desert, where the film’s character, Najeeb is shown. The film is said to be a commentary on modern slavery.