Prithviraj Sukumaran Excited To 'face Camera Handled By Santosh Sivan' In 'Barroz'

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Barroz has created a massive buzz ever since the highly anticipated film was launched at a grand event held at Kochi. Mohanlal’s maiden directorial venture finally went on floors and the piece of good news was shared by Prithiviraj Sukumaran himself via social media. On Wednesday morning, the Driving License actor travelled down memory lane to recall his last collaboration with cinematographer Santosh Sivan and while doing so, the star expressed his excitement over joining hands with him once again in Barroz.

Prithviraj Sukumaran excited for Barroz

Taking to Instagram, the South heartthrob shared a rare throwback photo from the sets of Urumi, which was his last collaboration with Santosh Sivan. Now, it’s almost after 10 years that the actor has gotten an opportunity to face the camera handled by the prolific cinematographer. Talking about the same, the actor wrote, “10 years to this epic shooting experience and a movie of a lifetime. 10 years on..I’m again going to be facing a camera operated by @sivan_santosh for #Barroz”.

In the picture shared by him, Prithiviraj appears to be standing alongside ace choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva and other crew members. It appears to be a rainy day, and all the members can be seen gazing at a certain direction. Check out the photo shared by him below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it made fans nostalgic about Urumi. While some said it was their favourite film, others went on to say all things nice in the comment section. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how netizens are reacting to the post:

About Barroz: Guardians of D’Gama’s Treasure

Helmed by Mohanlal, Santosh Sivan handles the cinematography of this project which is scripted by Jiji Punnoos based on his novel of the same name. Touted to be a 3D fantasy adventure, the premise of the film revolves around the life of Barroz (Played by Mohanlal) who has been protecting D’Gama’s treasure for over 400 years. He has entrusted to hand over the treasure to a true descendant of D’Gama, whose role will be reportedly played by Prithviraj. Reportedly, a huge set has been erected by makers to shoot the 3D scenes for the film.

