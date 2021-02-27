Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Sneak-peek Of His Character From 'Bhramam'

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans are highly anticipating the release of his upcoming movie Bhramam. It is the Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurana starrer Andhadhun. Prithviraj is going to play the lead role in the film. On February 27, he took to Instagram to share a still from the movie to give his fans a sneak-peek of his character.

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Had A Conflict With His Own Family

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates Two Years Of His Movie '9'; Fans Call It 'underrated'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a still from Bhramam

In the picture shared by Prithviraj, he is seen wearing an orange coloured vest and a pair of cream coloured pants. He has a newspaper folded on his lap and is holding a mobile phone. He is looking outside the window and has a smile on his face. He appears to be sitting in a dimly-lit room. In the caption of the post, he tagged the official Instagram handle of the movie.

The actor's post has garnered over 70K likes within 40 minutes of uploading and is still counting. As soon as the post was shared, his fans and followers have showered a lot of love on his look. Many have expressed their admiration for the actor using the red-heart emojis. See their reactions below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam movie details

This movie is directed by Ravi K. Chandran and the screenplay of it is written by Sarath Balan. The cast of the movie includes Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandas and Shankar in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a pianist who pretends to be blind. He also witnesses a murder but pretends to have unseen it. Bhramam movie's release date has not been announced yet.

Prithviraj's filmography

He made his acting debut with the 2002 movie Nandanam. He then went on to star in Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari, London Bridge, Pathinettam Padi and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He made his Bollywood debut with the Rani Mukherjee starrer Aiyyaa. He donned the director's hat with the 2019 action film Lucifer. He has a packed 2021 as many of his films are releasing this year. Apart from Bhramam, he will be seen in Aadujeevitham, a survival drama helmed by Blessy. The movie also stars Amala Paula and Lakshmi Sharma. It is based on the Indian novelist Benyamin's novel which goes by the same name.

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Aced The Role Of A No Good Criminal

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Played A Grey Character With A Heart Of Gold

Image courtesy- @therealprithvi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.