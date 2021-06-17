Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Pay Tributes To Father Sukumaran On 24th Death Anniversary

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his brother Indrajith Sukumaran paid tributes to their father on his 24th death anniversary on June 16, 2021. The two South Indian stars took to their Instagram handles to remember their father. Sukumaran, a popular Mollywood star, passed away on June 16, 1997, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His sons Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran shared throwback pictures of Sukumaran, who was only 49 years old when he passed away. Prithviraj called his father "Achan" and wrote, "24 years" with a heartbreak emoji as he remembered his father with a monochrome picture of him. Indrajith shared a poster of Sukumaran and said that he would forever be in their hearts. In the caption, he also added hashtags "24 years" and "Guiding Light".

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran remember their father on his 24th death anniversary

About Sukumaran

Indrajith and Prithviraj Sukumaran's father Sukumaran was a popular Mollywood star who rose to fame in the industry in the late 70s. His popularity rose as an antagonist in movies in the 80s and the 90s. He even won the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Award for the 1978 film Bandhanam.

His daughter-in-law and Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon Prithviraj shared a fan art of the father and the son together. The portrait made by digital artist Muzammil showed Prithviraj and Sukumaran in one frame. Supriya thanked the artist and wrote, "Always wanted to see them together!" The image showed Sukumaran comfortably seated as Prithviraj stood happily behind his father with his hands on Sukumaran's shoulders.

A major Mollywood star, too, shared a special post for Indrajith and Prithviraj Sukumaran's father. Mollywood actor Mohanlal too paid his tributes to Sukumaran. In a tweet, Mohanlal shared Sukumaran' picture and remembered the late actor. "Remembering", he captioned the picture in Malayalam.

Supriya Menon Prithviraj remembers father-in-law Sukumaran on his death anniversary

Mohanlal pays tribute to late Sukumaran

On the professional front, Prithviraj is set to be seen in numerous movies this year. His movies Kuruthi, Cold Case, Jana Gana Mana, Star, Brahmam, Aadujeevitham and Theerppu are currently in the post-production stage. Prithviraj will be seen in Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He will be playing the role of Ron Madhav in the movie while Mohanlal plays the lead role as Barroz. He will also be seen in Kaduva and L2: Empuraan.

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.