Prithviraj Sukumaran Is The First Person To Be Titled 'Mr LA Fest'; Read More Trivia

Prithviraj Sukumaran is an Indian film actor, playback singer, director, producer, and distributor. He is known for his works in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. The actor who made his debut with the Malayalam language film Nandanam in 2002 was titled 'Mr LA Fest' in 1999 at an annual inter-school Arts Festival named LA Fest hosted by Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram.

Prithviraj, who was born to popular Malayalam film actors Mallika and Sukumaran himself was interested in acting. He worked in various skits and dramas in his school's annual functions. Later, when he did his schooling at Sainik School and Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, he participated in several fests. The actor also won the title of 'Mr LA Fest' in 1999 at an annual inter-school art festival named LA Fest while representing his school. The fest was hosted by Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram. The Driving Licence actor also won 'LA-Persona' for two consecutive years 1998 and 1999. The competition started in 1996.

Prithviraj, who made his debut in 2002 with Nandanam was flooded with offers post his acting stint in the film. Soon, he received several offers from Tamil-language films which made him a highly successful actor both in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Prithviraj made his Tamil debut with Kana Kandaen in which he played the role of a handsome and suave villain. Later, he received an offer to act in Bhayaraj directorial Parijatham. The actor later made his Telugu debut with Police Police in 2010 and Hindi debut with Aiyyaa co-starring Rani Mukherjee.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies include Lucifer, Driving Licence, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Anarkali, Adam Joan, 9, Memories, Ezra, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Koode, Mumbai Police, 7th Day, Urmi, Hero, Kaduva, Anwar, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Puthiya Mugham, Swapnakoodu, Mozhi, My Story, Naam Shabana, Classmates, Tiyaan, Chocolate, and Ranam. The actor received the Kerala State Film Award for his movie Driving License at the age of 24 which made him the youngest actor to receive the award. He also won the Asianet Film Award in the category Best Director for Lucifer in 2020.

