Prithviraj Sukumaran Pays Homage To Braveheart 'Galwan Heroes' On 1st Anniversary

Today, i.e. June 15, 2021, marked the first anniversary of the violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese Armies in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. In the fierce clash, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Lt Col, were martyred, and since this morning, social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes to the Indian martyrs for their bravery and sacrifice. Now, Tollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Instagram handle to pay homage to the "Galwan heroes".

Prithviraj 'heartbroken' on the 1st anniversary of India & China's Galwan Valley clash

As today marks one year since India and China's Galwan Valley clash, a lot of celebrities, as well as netizens, flocked to social media to remember the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the face-off. Now, joining thousands of users, actors Gajendra Chauhan, Sakshi Agarwal, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Munaf Patel among others to pay an ode to the martyrs is the Telugu film star, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Earlier today, the National Award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph of "The Galwan Heroes" and shared a broken-heart emoji in the caption of his post.

Earlier this morning, the official Twitter handle of "ADG PI - Indian Army" shared two photographs of the Fire and Fury Corps paying homage to the "Bravehearts who laid down their lives at Galwan". Along with sharing photos of GOC Maj Gen Akash Kaushik honouring the martyrs, ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted writing, "Remembering the #Bravehearts of #Galwan Maj Gen Akash Kaushik, Officiating GOC #FireandFuryCorps laid a wreath at #Leh War Memorial & paid homage to #Bravehearts who laid down their lives at #Galwan on 15 Jun 2020 while fighting for the #Nation. #IndianArmy".

Remembering the #Bravehearts of #Galwan



Maj Gen Akash Kaushik, Officiating GOC #FireandFuryCorps laid a wreath at #Leh War Memorial & paid homage to #Bravehearts who laid down their lives at #Galwan on 15 Jun 2020 while fighting for the #Nation.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/qMayWT8mhY — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 15, 2021

Following the same, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photograph of the "Galwan Heroes" and wrote, "Remembering our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country. A big salute. #GalwanValley". Furthermore, Kollywood actor Sakshi Agarwal also penned an emotional note to honour the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley. She wrote, "Remembering the heroes of #GalwanValley. Today being the 1st anniversary of the supreme sacrifice they made for their motherland while fighting the Chinese troops. Your sacrifice and contribution to the nation will never be forgotten. Salute #GalwanClash #GalwanHeroes #Galwan".

Remembering our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country. A big salute. #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/ueX0cMEAB2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 15, 2021

My deepest sympathy to families & personal condolences to martyr of #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/amdY3GWoKP — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) June 15, 2021

Remembering the Heroes of #GalwanValley on the 1st Anniversary of their Supreme sacrifice for our motherland 🇮🇳🙏🏻🙏🏻. Never Forget, Never Forgive. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/DJYj9btfyJ — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) June 15, 2021

Remembering the heroes of #GalwanValley .Today being the 1st anniversary of the supreme sacrifice they made for their motherland while fighting the Chinese troops. Your sacrifice and contribution to the nation will never be forgotten. Salute🙏 #GalwanClash #GalwanHeroes #Galwan pic.twitter.com/NGo3BnoFtP — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) June 15, 2021

Remembering the Heroes of GalwanValley on the 1st Anniversary of their Supreme sacrifice for our motherland 🇮🇳



A year passed , on the day 15th June 2020 our brave soldiers laid their life's to protect us ... in #GalwanValley clash ..🙏



Never forget , Never forgive.. pic.twitter.com/oM3b40PHmX — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 15, 2021

