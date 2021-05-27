Prithviraj Sukumaran Receives Support From Aju, Antony And Midhun On Lakshadweep Issue

People living on the Lakshadweep Islands are unhappy with the latest reforms by the new administrator of the Union Territory. Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared his support regarding the issue and stated that he had been receiving messages from the people living on the Island to bring the issue to light. Many appreciated the actor and most recently, Aju Varghese, Antony Varghese and director Midhun Manuel Thomas have come in support of Prithviraj for supporting the issue.

Aju Varghese, Antony Varghese and Midhun Manuel Thomas support Prithviraj

In support of the actor, Aju Varghese took to Facebook and shared a picture of Prithviraj and wrote, “When someone gives a clear comment, it’s not rude, it’s the answer. Let the controversies change and the debates come!” Antony Varghese also shared a picture of Prithviraj with a thumbs up and heart emoji. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “Raju bro, isn’t it just awesome….!!” Have a look at their posts below.

Prithviraj Sukumaran highlights the Lakshadweep issue

Taking to Instagram on May 24, 2021, Prithiviraj Sukumaran spoke about the issue by penning a long note that read, “I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention. I’m not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator’s “reforms” seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it.”

He questioned the reforms that make people unhappy and said, “I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It’s never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state or union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress?”

Further, he urged the officials to listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep and wrote, “So please, to whomsoever it may concern, do listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep, trust them to know what is better for their land. It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth, with even more beautiful people living there.”

