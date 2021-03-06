Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Kalabhavan Mani On His Death Anniversary; See Pic

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently remembered late actor Kalabhavan Mani on his fifth death anniversary. He was a celebrated south Indian artist who was well-known for his mimicry and versatile roles. In the picture shared by Prithviraj, he can be seen giving Mani a warm hug while wearing a delightful smile across his face. Fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages remembering Mani and his multiple talents.

Prithviraj remembers Mani through a sweet post

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently shared a picture with Kalabhavan Mani and it has been taking fans on a nostalgic ride. In the picture shared, Prithviraj can be seen hugging Mani on his reception stage, which had been carried out in April 2011. The two actors can be seen wholeheartedly hugging each other while Mani congratulates the actor on his big day. Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen dressed in a stunning golden sherwani which had been styled with a simple maroon shawl. Kalabhavan Mani, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a plain white outfit which fits the occasion well.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has remembered Kalabhavan Mani on the account of his death anniversary. He has tagged the late actor as ‘Mani Chettan’ and has also used a bunch of emoticons to express his sorrow. Have a look at the post put up on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have remembered Kalabhavan Mani and his various talents. Some people have written short messages for the late actor while a few others have used some emoticons to express their views. Have a look at a few of the comments on Prithviraj’s Instagram post.

Kalabhavan Mani was a much-loved south Indian actor who started off his career as a mimicry artist. He was much loved for his personality and quirky attitude which instantly lit the room. Kalabhavan Mani was also known for making various ‘Naadan’ folk songs which are quite famous amongst the people even today. He has worked in films like Balettan, Valkannadi, and Chotta Mumbai, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Instagram

