Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Late Director T.S. Mohan In Heartfelt Post

Celebrated Malayalam director T.S. Mohan passed away in Ernakulam on Tuesday morning and fans have been morning the loss through various social media posts and messages. One of the many celebrities to remember the late artist has been actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who put up a heartfelt message along with a portrait picture. Prithviraj’s fans also flooded the comments section with condolence messages as they remembered his most popular works in the Malayalam film industry.

Prithviraj’s social media post for T.S. Mohan

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to remember director and writer T.S. Mohan, who passed away on Tuesday morning. He posted a portrait picture on his official Instagram handle where the much-loved late artist is seen flashing a slight smile at the camera. He is spotted wearing a white shirt for the photograph while his hair has been combed up neatly for the photoshoot. He is also spotted wearing a pair of glasses while wearing an intense look in his eyes.

T.S. Mohan was a celebrated director who made his debut with the film Lollipookkal, which starred Prithviraj’s father, late actor Sukumaran. He worked on various other films including Belt Mathayi and Kaushalam, amongst others. His film Vidichathum Kothichathum, starring superstar Mammootty and Ratheesh, is also amongst the most loved films of the Malayalam film industry. He worked on his last film Kaushalam in the year 1993, which starred Siddique and Urvashi in the lead roles.

In the caption for the post put up by Prithviraj Sukumaran, he has prayed for T.S. Mohan’s soul to rest in peace. He has also mentioned the director as “sir”, to showcase the respect he has for the renowned artist. He has also added a ‘joining hands’ emoticon to express his thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have remembered T.S. Mohan and his contributions to the Malayalam film industry. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Instagram

