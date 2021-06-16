Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Late Father On 24th Death Anniversary, Posts B&W Pic

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday morning shared a picture of his father Sukumaran on social media to mark the 24th death anniversary of the yesteryear star. He dug out a rare black-and-white unseen pic of Sukumaran and penned a short caption which read, "Achan. 24 years." As soon as his social media post was up, Prithviraj's fans rushed to drop endearing comments. It was last year when the Lucifer actor had expressed his grief on this day and had said, "I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed."

Prithviraj misses his father on his death anniversary

Last year, Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon had also penned a lengthy emotional statement. She had written, "Achan, I see a slice of you every day in the man I live with. They tell me he looks like you, behaves like you and has even inherited your famous temper. How I wish Ally and I could have seen these similarities for ourselves. You will always be remembered with love Achan."

Late actor Sukumaran had worked in the Malayalam industry in the 1970s-1980s and had garnered massive love for his performances. He had also donned the producer's hat in his illustrious career. His last film remained Shibiram, directed by T. S. Suresh Babu. His notable work was in movies such as Utharayanam, Kaavalmaadam, Idi Muzhakkam, Pralayam, Shalini Ente Koottukari, Asthamikkatha Pakalukal, among many others.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies

It was in 2002 when Prithviraj made his acting debut with a role in Ranjith's romantic drama Nandanam. The movie went on to become a hit and was very well-received by fans. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. He's been a part of a slew of movies like Urumi, Classmates, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Indian Rupee, which were acclaimed.

Apart from his films in Mollywood, Prithviraj Sukumaran has also appeared in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Aiyyaa. His upcoming movies include Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Kuruthi, Aadujeevitham, among others.

Speaking about Kuruthi, he had penned, "It was edited online..and unlike most online edits..this one was pretty much the final cut of the film. Jakes was working on the score as we shot..and the entire post-production apart from the final Atmos mix of the film took less than a month. Back in the beginning of 2021, when we wrapped the film, we hoped it would hit theatres very soon. We are still waiting..as is the world around us..for better times."

