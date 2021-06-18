Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Sachy On His First Death Anniversary; See Pic

The Indian cinema has suffered major losses post-pandemic, as some of the prominent film personalities passed away last year. Among them was Malayalam filmmaker Sachy, who had unexpectedly passed away on June 18, 2020. And on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the veteran filmmaker, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted a heartfelt tribute for him. In his latest Instagram post, the actor has shared one of the rare pictures of Sachy, while penning an emotional note to remember him in his caption. The post promptly received messages of solidarity from his fans.

Prithviraj Sukumaran reminisces memories with Sachy

Prithviraj had collaborated with Sachy on several occasions in the past before the latter’s untimely death last year. In order to pay his tributes for the director a year after his passing, the actor has shared a behind-the-scenes picture of him from their film together. The still has captured Sachy deeply focusing on his work behind the camera. Prithviraj wrote in the caption, “The laughs, the ideas, the stories, the trust. Sachy…one year”. His fans joined him in penning their tributes in the comments, praying for his soul to “rest in peace”.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had last worked with him in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had released last year, barely a month before he died. Some of the other films in which the two have collaborated include Driving License and Anarkali. Sachy had plans of directing the Malayalam remake of Tittoo MBA, but could not get around to working on it. The film had also fixed Sukumaran in the lead opposite Nabha Natesh. Some of his other popular works include Run Baby Run, Sherlock Toms, Ramaleela and more.

Coming to Prithviraj, he has a long list of upcoming films up his sleeve at the moment. Some of the highly speculated ones include Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure and Theerppu among others. The actor has given several hit films in the past such as Lucifer, Brother's Day, Amar Akbar Anthony, Celluloid, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and more. He will be next seen in Kuruthi, which was supposed to release last month but was delayed amid the second wave.

