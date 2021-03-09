Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares 'customary Selfie From Home Gym', Says 'it's Been A While'

Looks like actor Prithviraj Sukumaran removed some time to hit the gym after a good long break. The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday morning and posted a picture from his 'home gym'. He called it “the customary selfie from the home gym” and wrote that “it’s been a while”. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor sported a loose red tank and teamed his attire with baggy grey joggers. He posed for the camera in a poised manner. As soon as Prithviraj Sukumaran’s post was up, fans talked about his ripped physique and fitness regime. “My god, that look and arms! So cool,” read a user’s comment on his pic.

On Sunday, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he wrapped up shooting for his next film, Brahmam. He shared a pic that gave a sneak-peek into the aesthetic set. Sharing the same, the actor mentioned the pic is a screengrab from one among the umpteen spectacularly shot scenes in the film. He went on to laud the shooting location of Brahmam. Sukumaran also remarked that it was a privilege to work with the filmmaker, Ravi K Chandran.

In the post, Prithviraj was playing the piano in a traditionally built room. Director Ravi also took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with the lead star and wrote, “Directing one of the most talented actors of Indian cinema and a super successful, Prithviraj.” The upcomer is touted to be a Malayalam remake of the blockbuster Hindi movie, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The black-comedy thriller also features Radhika Apte and Tabu and is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film was highly acclaimed and bagged several awards too.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 release, Sukumaran penned a lengthy heartfelt note for the latter. He mentioned that the viewers are in for a huge surprise and that the movie is fantastically written and conceived. "This is Jeethu’s best film after Drishyam! He was the first person I called after watching it. I’m so so happy for you, brother," he added. Speaking about Mohanlal's acting charisma, Prithviraj wrote that his class is permanent. The Lucifer actor often shares pictures with Mohanlal that garners lots of love from fans.