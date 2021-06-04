Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares His 'budding Songwriter' Daughter's Original Songs

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram account and shared a sneak peek of a song. The adorable lyrics of the song were written by none other than his 7-year-old daughter. He reposted the picture from his wife Supriya Menon's Instagram and fans gushed over how cute the lyrics were.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post

Ayalum Njanum Thammil actor Prithviraj Sukumar took to his social media handle earlier today and shared an original song written by his 7-year-old daughter. He captioned the picture, "I looked into my daughter’s rough notebook and found a couple of original songs! This is one of them 😀." He also added the hashtag 'budding songwriter' along with the caption. The post garnered close to 82k likes within just a couple of hours and fans bombarded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest work

The Puthiya Mukham actor recently took to his IG handle and announced that he will be presenting the Kannada film titled 777 Charlie in Malayalam. The actor shared a picture of himself with an adorable dog and captioned it, "I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from this film. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution! Prithviraj Productions presents the saga of Charlie & Dharma, #777Charlie." The film will have actor Rakshit Shetty in the lead and would revolve around an intelligent Labrador and its owner. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha in the supporting cast.

The 38-year-old actor is next going to be seen in the socio-political thriller film Kuruthi. It is directed by Manju Warrier and stars Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, and Srindaa as well. The movie was expected to release in May but was pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Prithviraj took to his Instagram earlier this month to reveal that the post-production of this movie was entirely done online. He wrote, “The entire post-production apart from the final Atmos mix of the film took less than a month”.

Image - Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram Account

