Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares 'Lucifer 2: Empuraan's Team; Drops Update On Mohanlal-starrer

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the action drama Lucifer which turned out to be a massive hit. The 2019 film saw the two Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. While fans have been waiting for any update on the sequel to the film, Lucifer 2: Empuraan, ever since the Bro Daddy star announced it, he recently shared an update on the movie. While Sukumaran recently shared some glimpses from the upcoming sequel, he also announced that the film's pre-production has begun.

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram handle to share an update on Lucifer 2: Empuraan. The actor-director posted a picture of him smiling with Mohanlal, producer Antony Perumbavoor and scriptwriter Murali Gopi. Sharing the photo, the actor penned, "L2E. Team."

Prithviraj Sukumaran spills beans on Lucifer 2: Empuraan

Soon after, the production company Aashirvad Cinemas dropped a 10-minute-long clip in which the upcoming film's team expressed their excitement and announce its pre-production. In the clip, Prithviraj Sukumaran recollected how Lucifer was planned a few years ago. The actor further took a moment to thank the audience for making it a success. He informed the viewers that the sequel's script has been completed and the team is now elated to commence its pre-production. Sukumaran then promised the movie will be a commercial entertainer for all sections of the audience. Talking about its release date, the actor felt it was too early to comment.

Mohanlal also shared his views on the upcoming movie and promised the audience that the film's team is aware of their responsibilities and fans' expectations. He added, "We hope that Empuraan is more entertaining than Lucifer. We have explored various possibilities to make the movie gripping." The Drishyam star also shared an update of the movie's shoot schedule and revealed the team will be travelling to a few countries for the same. He also mentioned how writer Murali Gopi narrated the script of the movie in instalments as the film's story cannot be told in one go. He said, "Murali narrated the script of Empuraan in installments. It has a story which can't be told in one go. I'm sure Raju can pull off the movie with the help of Antony's production sensibilities and Murali's script."

