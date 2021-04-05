Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Still From Mohanlal's 'Barroz', Fans Shower Love | See Picture

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to feature in Mohanlal's Barroz, a movie that will not only feature superstar Mohanlal but will also mark his directorial debut. Prithviraj, who will be essaying a pivotal role in the film, shared a still from the movie on his Instagram.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a still from Mohanlal's Barroz

Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to share a still from his upcoming film Barroz. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Ron Madhav. In the photo, he wore a plain white shirt with a black waistcoat and a tie. He has given an intense look in the scene. He wrote, "here is so much you learn when no one’s teaching you. Don’t look for tuitions..the lessons will find you!" Take a look at his picture here.

Reactions to Prithviraj's photo

As soon as Prithviraj shared the picture, his fans commented with all things nice. A fan referred to the caption mentioned that these lessons will take time to come to you. Fans also wrote that he looked 'handsome'. They flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Prithviraj's latest photo.

A sneak peek into Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram

Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to share a piece of news with his fans. He shared that the trailer of his upcoming film Kuruthi crossed 500k views on Youtube. He shared a picture of the cast of the film including Roshan Mathew and Murali Gopy. He also shared a picture from the shoot of his 2011 film Urumi directed by Sivan Santosh. He wrote that its been 10 years since he featured in the movie that changed his life. He added that 10 years later, he is working with Sivan again for Barroz. Take a look at Prithviraj's photos.

Prithviraj on the work front

Prithviraj was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum playing Koshi Kurian. Prithviraj's movies that will release in 2021 are Aadujeevitham, Jana Gana Mana, Cold Case, Kuruthi, Bhramam and Star. Films like Theerppu, Kaduva and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure are scheduled to release in 2022. Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure features Mohanlal in the lead role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo in pivotal roles.

