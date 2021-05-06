Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Throwback BTS Picture From The Sets Of 'Lucifer'; Check Out

Prithviraj Sukumaran has once again taken a walk down memory lane with his latest Instagram post. The actor posted a behind the scenes picture from the shooting of the ending scene of his directorial debut Lucifer which was shot in Russia. As seen in the film, the roads are covered with snow, Prithviraj's latest Instagram post tells us who shovelled the snow out of the way for the shoot to go smoothly.

The "snowboys" from the sets of Lucifer as seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's photo

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of the two crew members Vava Kottarakkara and Jayan Nambiar. In the caption, he revealed that the duo helped him remove the snow from the location. He called the two members "Snowboys" and added that they "had to shovel snow more than capture footage". The two members are covered from head to toe with gloves, boots and thick hooded jackets to ward off the cold. They are standing with two huge shovels in their hand.

The comments section saw the usual flurry of red heart emojis and clapping emojis for the team's efforts. One fan recalled the scene from the movie which introduced the viewers to AB'ram Khureshi, played by Mohanlal. Supriya Menon also commented calling the duo "the legendary team" which is "led by the Captain".

A short glimpse at Prithviraj's upcoming movies

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies lined up at different stages. His upcoming movie Kuruthi is in its post-production stage and will release on May 13, 2021. He will also play the lead in Bhramam which is the remake of Ayushman Khurrana starter Andhadhun. The actor will also star in the film Jana Gana Mana. Its promo was launched on Republic Day 2021.

As a director, Prithviraj is working on Lucifer's sequel which is titled Empuraan. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in 2022. The movie will be the second entry in the planned trilogy. It will focus on the life of Lucifer before he became the mysterious yet powerful figure that he is in the first film. Besides this, Prithviraj will also star alongside Mohanlal in the latter's directorial debut, the adventure fantasy film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

(Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.