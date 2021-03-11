Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update From The Sets Of 'Kaduva'

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to share a picture from the sets of his next film, Kaduva, which has already been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the fans. In the picture, director Shaji Kailas can be seen looking at the shooting location to figure out the details regarding the place and its capturing. Through the caption, Prithviraj has also mentioned that the shooting schedule is expected to kick start soon. The comments section of the post has been flooded with excitement as fans are looking forward to the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva picture

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to share an update on what he has been up to lately. He shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Kaduva, which has already been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the masses. In the picture shared, director Shaji Kailas can be seen standing in an open field as he is inspecting the place to get a better idea of how the scenes can be approached. He can be seen measuring and calculating the moves according to the script that has been presented. The place is studded with greenery and dry land while the fog has settled in the background to highlight the stunning scenery.

Shaji Kailas is seen wearing a simple white lungi in the picture, along with an orange half-sleeve shirt. He is seen engrossed in his work while the candid picture has been clicked from a distance. The picture also indicates that the work is in progress and the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has spoken about the director’s working style. He has mentioned that the master, Shaji Kailas, is at work in the picture shared. He has also added that final location breakdowns have been happening at the moment. He has also thanked cinematographer Sujith Vassudev for clicking the picture. Have a look at the picture from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have expressed their excitement over the upcoming film. They have also spoken highly of the team which has been working on Kaduva. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

