Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update On Release Of 'Kuruthi', Says 'we Are Still Waiting'

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram on Monday, May 10, 2021, to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Kuruthi. Along with the picture, the actor went on to share an update about the film’s release. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with positive messages.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture where he can be seen working with the editing team of Kuruthi. He is seen donning a red zipper along with blue denim. He completed the look with red shoes, styled hair and a beard. Along with the picture, he wrote, “#KURUTHI was edited online and unlike most online edits this one was pretty much the final cut of the film”.

Prithviraj added, “Jakes was working on the score as we shot and the entire post-production apart from the final Atmos mix of the film took less than a month. Back in the beginning of 2021, when we wrapped the film, we hoped it would hit theatres very soon. We are still waiting as is the world around us for better times”. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Prithviraj shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things positive. Some of the users lauded the actor for his work, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “it will all be well”. Another user wrote, “praying things to get back to normal and we are able to watch the film in theatres”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies lined up at different stages. His upcoming movie Kuruthi is in its post-production stage and was supposed to release on May 13, 2021. However, it has been postponed to a later date. He will also play the lead in Bhramam, a remake of Ayushman Khurrana's film, Andhadhun. In addition, the actor will appear in the film Jana Gana Mana. Its promo video was unveiled on Republic Day 2021. Aside from that, Prithviraj will co-star with Mohanlal in the adventure fantasy film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, which the latter will direct.

Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.