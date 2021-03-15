Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Workout Video On Instagram; Deadlifts 140 Kgs At Ease

Just a few days after posting a gym-at-home selfie, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a video on his social media profile. Prithviraj's video on Instagram shows the actor doing deadlifts. He mentioned in the caption about his deadlift routine and said 'Let the discussions begin.' Let's see how the actor fared at this mammoth task.

All about Prithviraj's posts on social media

Prithviraj often shares glimpses of his personal life and filming locations or movie announcements. He shares pictures from his gym workout sessions quite often and the workout video is the latest addition. In Prithviraj's latest video on Instagram, he is seen doing a deadlift of 140 kgs. He mentioned that he did 3 reps and 6 sets. The video is shot sideways, with Prithviraj facing towards the right. The video is from the gym at his home where he often carries out his workouts.

He is often seen hitting the gym with his friends from the film industry. Just a few days ago he was spotted working out in the gym with Tovino Thomas. The Aiyaa actor is known to be a fitness enthusiast and keeps his diet in check. He is keen to develop his physique according to the role he plays in the films. He has also done deadlifts in the past and he is slowly moving towards more rigorous training, if the video is any hint.

Fans expressed their amazement at the actor's 140 kg deadlift set. Just minutes after posting the video, the comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. One user even called him the 'Hulk of Mollywood' in the comments.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming films

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a well-known actor in the South. He turned to direct movies with Lucifer starring Mohanlal. He recently finished shooting for Bhramam, a Malayalam adaptation of Andhadhun starring Ayushmaan Khurrana. He will also be seen in the upcoming thriller films Jana Gana Mana, Cold Case, and Aadujeevitham.

He was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum in the role of Koshi Kurian. He has also acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. He is also currently preparing for the Empuraan, the ambitious sequel to Lucifer. He has also produced films like 9, a Malayalam science fiction horror film, under his maiden production house Prithviraj Productions. Watch the trailer for Jana Gana Mana here:

