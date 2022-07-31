Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Theerppu' Teaser Promises Intense Drama; Take A Look

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the busiest stars in the Malayalam film industry with several films of different genres lined up in his kitty. The actor-director has so far delivered many mass entertainers and has received a lot of love from the audience. Seemingly, he is all set to wow the audience again with his upcoming film Theerppu. While the movie's release date is still under wraps, its makers recently gave a sneak peek into his intense look from the film's latest teaser.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his stunning acting skills, especially in the action genre. Over the years, the actor has left fans spellbound with the ace action sequences in his films. Recently, he left fans stunned with his intense role in the teaser of his upcoming film Theerppu.

In the teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran could be seen in a fierce look as donned a brown coloured kurta on black pants. The actor's character looks for a man named Ramkumar Nair as he sits with a family in their living room. The look at the family members' faces hinted at Sukumaran's angry role. As he talks about seeking "revenge and justice" in the short clip, a scar on Sukumar's head confirms the film will follow his desire for vengeance.

Theerppu teaser

More about Theerppu

Touted to be an action drama, Theerppu stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The movie is helmed by filmmaker Rathish Ambat and will also see Indrajith Sukumaran, Vijay Babu, Siddique, Isha Talwar, Saiju Kurup, and Hannah Reji Koshy playing pivotal roles. The movie is penned as well as bankrolled by Murali Gopy, who is also serving as the music composer as well as the lyricist of the film's songs.

On Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

Sukumaran was last seen in his latest film Kaduva. After wooing the audience in theatres, the actor's film is now all set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 4. The actor will also lead Shaji Kailas' upcoming film Kaapa. He recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham after facing several challenges. In the film, the actor will play the role of Najeeb, who is an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi