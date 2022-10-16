Prithviraj Sukumaran Talks About Playing Age-appropriate Roles In Movies; 'I Can't Play..'

Over the years, cinema has seen actors playing much younger roles than their actual age. However, Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran does not believe in doing so and mentioned that he stopped playing a '20-year-old lover boy' a decade ago. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about turning 40 and shared his views on age-appropriate roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been in showbiz for the past two decades and has proven his acting mettle by playing versatile roles in movies. The Aiyaa actor rang into his 40th birthday on October 16 and is celebrating it in Dubai.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sukumaran was asked if he fears getting old being an actor. In his answer, the Lucifer star said he is not scared and added that not only after but even before a certain point, an actor cannot play specific roles. He stressed playing age-appropriate roles and said, "Yes, I can’t play a 20-year-old college kid anymore. But I can definitely play a father to a 12-year-old convincingly."

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals why he stopped playing lover-boy roles

Further, in the chat, Sukumaran mentioned that he stopped playing a man in his early 20s in movies a decade ago. The actor revealed that he was finding it awkward to play such roles when he was 30. He added that he believed he would find many roles even when he would turn 40 and said, "10 years ago, I had said I am waiting for myself to run 40, a lot of avenues will open up as an actor. Now, on my 40th, people are picking that bit, it’s all over my timeline. 40 is a fantastic age for me, as an actor you have multiple options in front of you."

The actor seemingly has a positive outlook towards turning older as said that he is no longer scared about playing any role. He asserted that he could play 20 when he was 30 years old, therefore, he can now play the role of a middle-aged man as he has entered his 40s. The Bro Daddy actor added, "If being younger on screen doesn’t affect me, then being older shouldn’t either,” he says."

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi