Prithviraj Sukumaran Teases New Still From 'Barroz' Sets With Debutante Director Mohanlal

Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently working with the debutant director Mohanlal for the upcoming film Barroz. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the film with Mohanlal. In the picture, Prithviraj was sitting on a chair while Mohanlal was directing him. The Aiyyaa actor simply captioned the picture with '#Barroz' and tagged Mohanlal.

New still from Barroz

Fans who are waiting for Prithviraj Sukumaran's photos from the upcoming movie could not remain calm when a still from Barroz was shared. The picture garnered over 96 thousand likes within no time. While one of the Instagram users wrote 'What a moment' on the photo, some other fans showered 'heart' emojis.

Details about Mohanlal's 'Barroz'

Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure is an upcoming Malayalam language film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is set to release in 2022. Mohanlal is debuting with the film as a director while the story is written by Jijo Punnoose. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Jijo Punnoose. The film which is in its pre-production stage is being made in a 3D format. Mohanlal recently took to his Instagram handle to share the first poster of the film. The film is about the maritime history of Spain, Portugal, Africa, and India.

Barroz's cast details

The film Barroz cast Mohanlal as Barroz and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Ron Madhav. The film also cast Shayla McCaffery, Rafael Amargo, Paz Vega, Cesar Lorento Raton, Pedro Figueiredo, Prathap Pothen, and Jayachandran Palazhy. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the first glimpse of his role for the movie through an Instagram post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared another still from the film. In the caption, Prithviraj wrote 'There is so much you learn when no one’s teaching you. Don’t look for tuitions..the lessons will find you! #VarunBlake #Ivide'. Here's Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post.

Mohanlal will be featured in several movies this year. Mohanlal's movies Araattu and Marakkar are set to release this year. The fil Marakkaar received the National Film Award for the Best feature film. Barroz is one of Mohanlal's upcoming films.

Promo Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram