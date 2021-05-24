Prithviraj Sukumaran Urges Officials To Listen To The Voices Of People In Lakshadweep

While the country is battling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Lakshadweep continue to protest against the reforms and restrictions imposed by new administrator Praful Patel. Following the protest, southern superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran recently spoke in support of the island. On May 24, the actor-director took to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note, wherein he penned his first experience of visiting the island and urged fans to listen to the voices of people in Lakshadweep.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in support of Lakshadweep

Sharing his experience visiting Lakshadweep, Sukumaran shared that he was in 6th grade when he first visited the island. He said, "My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th grade". He further added, "I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and the crystal clear lagoons".

Later on, Prithviraj spent two months shooting for his film Anarkali in Lakshadweep. Talking about the same he said, "Years later, I was part of the crew that brought filmmaking back to the islands with Sachy’s ANARKALI". He also added, "I spent a good 2 months in Kavarati and made memories and friends for a lifetime".

Talking about the ongoing protest in Lakshadweep, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, "I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention". He further added, "I’m not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator’s “reforms” seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it".

In Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram note, the actor supported the people of the island and urged the officials to listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep. He said, "So please, to whomsoever it may concern, do listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep, trust them to know what is better for their land". He also added, "It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth, with even more beautiful people living there".

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram note

IMAGE: PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.