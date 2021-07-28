Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Dulquer Salmaan On His 35th Birthday; Calls Him 'Coolest Dude'

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the popular South Indian actors who has been a part of numerous iconic Malayalam and Tamil movies in his career so far. As the Bangalore Days actor recently turned 35, he was left emotional with a birthday note dedicated to him by another prolific Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The latter shared a heartwarming birthday wish for the actor and also posted a cute picture of them together on social media and received tons of wishes from the fans.

Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and posted a sweet picture of them together in which they can be seen having a ball with each other while Dulquer hugging him from the back. Both of them can be seen wearing black tees along with blue jeans.

In the caption, as Prithviraj wished him a happy birthday, he even talked about his bond with his wife, Supriya and his daughter, Ally. He stated, “Happy birthday brother man! You’ve become so much more than a friend to Supriya, me and Ally! The coolest dude and the nicest guy rolled into one..you deserve every bit of success you’ve earned! I now know in person how passionate you are about your craft and cinema..and how proudly you wear the Big M surname! To family, cinema, cars and seeing our little girls grow up together! Love you loads!”

The moment Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post for Dulquer Salmaan surfaced on the internet, all their fans were thrilled to see such a sweet birthday wish. Many of them were also left in awe of their bond and sent birthday wishes to the actor. Some of them also took to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post and poured in love by adding hearts emojis in the comments section. Even Dulquer Salmaan reacted to the post and thanked him for the wishes, he wrote, “thank you P !!!!! Got me full emo !!! Best wish and post !” Take a look at some of the reactions to Prithviraj’s Instagram post on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday.





On the work front

Dulquer Salmaan has a bunch of some of the highly-anticipated movies on his plate that are expected to release soon. The actor is currently working on the movies namely Kurup, Salute, Hey Sinamika that have been slated to release this year. He is also gearing up for Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha which is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

